Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 255,576 Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 255,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $114,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MCW stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

