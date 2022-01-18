Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

NYSE:DXC opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.06. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

