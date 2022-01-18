Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT Lowered to $7.25

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 38.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 48.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 29.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 8.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

