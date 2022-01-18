HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €57.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €57.00 ($64.77) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.58 ($85.88).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €65.50 ($74.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.30. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($92.09).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

