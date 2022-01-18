Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $971,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $100,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

