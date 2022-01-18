Helpico (HELP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $338.29 and $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helpico has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00071726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.71 or 0.07531919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,079.01 or 0.99925952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00068074 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007638 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

