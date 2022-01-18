Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €84.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €84.00 ($95.45) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEN3. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.20 ($103.64).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €80.00 ($90.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €73.97 and a 200 day moving average of €79.58. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

