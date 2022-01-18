Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $210.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hershey has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company continues to gain on recovery in away-from-home consumption. Robust at-home consumption has been also contributing to the upside. These trends were reflected in third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Solid consumer demand prompted Hershey to lift 2021 net sales and earnings view. However, the company has been grappling with higher SG&A expenses for a while. During the quarter, the metric rose 3.7% year over year due to higher corporate expenses. Elevated logistics, labor and packaging costs owing to supply chain bottlenecks and unfavorable mix hurt its adjusted gross margin in the quarter. Supply chain costs, mainly logistics, labor and packaging, are likely to remain higher.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.67.

NYSE:HSY opened at $199.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $199.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.30.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

