Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Holders Technology’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HDT opened at GBX 121 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.94. Holders Technology has a 52 week low of GBX 35 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.11 million and a P/E ratio of -70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23.

Holders Technology Company Profile

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty laminates and materials for manufacturing of printed circuit board in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company also operates as a lighting and control solutions provider. Its products include heatsinks, LED drivers and PSUS, LED light sources, lighting tracks, and optics and reflectors, as well as provides wireless lighting control, and smart lighting and building solutions.

