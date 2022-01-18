Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Holders Technology’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:HDT opened at GBX 121 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.94. Holders Technology has a 52 week low of GBX 35 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.11 million and a P/E ratio of -70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23.
Holders Technology Company Profile
