Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,095 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hologic were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

