Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,490,000 after buying an additional 331,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,985,000 after buying an additional 624,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,719,000 after purchasing an additional 311,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 98,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,508 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $287,358 over the last 90 days. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.37. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

