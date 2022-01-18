Honest (HNST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $606,193.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $606,193.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Honest has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

