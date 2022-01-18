Hoo Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.77 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $93.77 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hoo Token has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Hoo Token coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002727 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00059011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.39 or 0.07442940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,768.10 or 1.00108929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00067088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoo Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

