Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $111.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.23. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

