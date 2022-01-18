Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.35. Hub Group reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hub Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,910. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

