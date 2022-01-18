Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humacyte Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale. Humacyte Inc., formerly known as Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

HUMA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of HUMA opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Humacyte has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Humacyte will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Constantino bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $20,590,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $8,708,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $5,805,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

