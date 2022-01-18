Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 341,554 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 20,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.