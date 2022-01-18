Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.86 or 0.00016488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $26.45 million and $205,889.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00070091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.25 or 0.07520689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,487.84 or 0.99773610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00066940 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007597 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,222,974 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

