Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.85

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 3675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HYFM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

