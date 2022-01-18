I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $527,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $1,133,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $394,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,847. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

