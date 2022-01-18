Ibstock’s (IBST) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 228 ($3.11) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.14) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 250 ($3.41) to GBX 232 ($3.17) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.62) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.62) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 245.83 ($3.35).

Shares of IBST opened at GBX 202.26 ($2.76) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £828.52 million and a P/E ratio of 25.25. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 180.80 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.37). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

