IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in IDEX were worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 54.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of IDEX by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 21.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $220.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.07 and a 200-day moving average of $224.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.73.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.