IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Down 42.3% in December

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $51,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $324,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 7,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IES by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IES by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.
