IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Down 42.3% in December

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $51,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $324,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 7,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IES by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IES by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.22. IES has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

