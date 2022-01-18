IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 387.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $710.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -1.39. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.