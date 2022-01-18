Illuvium (ILV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $29.03 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $784.53 or 0.01849714 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $504.37 million and approximately $29.03 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00059361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00069414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.56 or 0.07449397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,262.37 or 0.99643294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007633 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.