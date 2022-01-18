Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PI. raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Impinj stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $376,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $65,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock valued at $82,789,563. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Impinj by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

