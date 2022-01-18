Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.67. Independent Bank posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,294,000 after buying an additional 58,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 108,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 40,084 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Independent Bank by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.