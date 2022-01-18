IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 4,073 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kellogg by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.89.

Kellogg stock opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

