IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 410 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Shares of DD stock opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

