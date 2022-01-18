IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 734 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.52.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

