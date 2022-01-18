IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,696 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

NYMT stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

