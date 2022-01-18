IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,071,000 after acquiring an additional 900,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,655,000 after acquiring an additional 872,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 152.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,166,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 704,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 237.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 823,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after buying an additional 579,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

