IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 6,169 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 37.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

