InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives $9.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFRX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in InflaRx by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFRX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. 254,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,426. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $187.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

