Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 8.4%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price dropped 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.82. Approximately 2,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 204,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

INBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 188.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Inhibrx during the second quarter valued at $605,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Inhibrx by 1,207.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 65,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 149.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,497,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 897,465 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

