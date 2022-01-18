Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $6.97 on Tuesday, reaching $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,096,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,370. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.96. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.77.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

