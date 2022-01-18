Insider Buying: Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) Insider Purchases 446,101 Shares of Stock

Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) insider Peter Cook purchased 446,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,525.25 ($80,233.99).

About Breaker Resources

Breaker Resources NL discovers, develops, and explores for gold and copper deposits in Western Australia. As of June 30, 2020, it held approximately 908 square kilometers of tenements comprising a granted mining lease at Lake Roe, as well as nine granted exploration licenses across the Lake Roe and Ularring Rock Project areas.

