Insider Buying: Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Richard A. Jr. Zordani purchased 5,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $119.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.94. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.70.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
