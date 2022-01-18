Inspire Investing LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 40.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,281,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

ACHC opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

