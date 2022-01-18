Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.