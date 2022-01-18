Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 5,808 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 61.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

