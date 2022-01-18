Inspire Investing LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after buying an additional 431,148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,473,000 after purchasing an additional 307,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,785,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 217,984 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBS. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

