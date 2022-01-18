Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

