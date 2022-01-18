Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 39 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 216.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $529.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $610.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $643.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $455.23 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

