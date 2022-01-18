Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glaukos by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,953 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,772,000 after buying an additional 1,104,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,106,000 after buying an additional 47,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,200,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GKOS. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

