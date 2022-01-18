Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $58.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $57.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.45%.

