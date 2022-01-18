Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $70,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.57.

NYSE:RE opened at $290.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $290.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.36 and its 200 day moving average is $264.74.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

