International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Update

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 593,700 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,473 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,759,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,889,000 after purchasing an additional 264,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,341,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,120,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 77,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. International Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.36.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 39.82%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

