International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 220 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($3.00) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.32) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.66) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.93) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 209.09 ($2.85).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 163.16 ($2.23) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.03).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

