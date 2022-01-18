International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 220 at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($3.00) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.73) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.93) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.32) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 209.09 ($2.85).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 163.04 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.46. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 106.15 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($3.03). The firm has a market cap of £8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

